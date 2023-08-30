This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed flat on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts was unchanged at 157.21.

The European index held steady at 153.54. The Asian index gained 0.1% to 179.22. The Latin American index dropped 0.4% to 204.35, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.1% to 298.88.

Israel's Alarum Technologies Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 30.6% to $3.54, and China-based Fresh2 Group Ltd. soared 20.8% to $2.79. Akso Health Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares soaring 20.4% to 88 cents.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plunging 15.7% to 36 cents, followed by shares of China's Lizhi Inc., which tumbled 15.3% to 64 cents. Shares of China-based Missfresh Ltd. plunged 14.6% to $1.05.

