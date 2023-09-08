This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed flat on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts held steady at 154.70.

The European index rose 0.2% to 151.29. The Asian index fell 0.3% to 177.08. The Latin American index gained 0.3% to 194.31, while the emerging-markets index rose 0.2% to 287.85.

Australia's Mobilicom Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, surged 15% to $1.57, and China-based Sunlands Technology Group rose 13% to $7.61. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V., which is based in Mexico, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares jumped 12.2% to $10.

Secoo Holding Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, and fell 11% to 39 cents. Israel's Alarum Technologies Ltd. lost 11% to $3.87. Shares of Hong Kong-based uCloudlink Group Inc. were down 10% to $2.15.

