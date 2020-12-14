Log in
ADRs Move Lower; AstraZeneca Down 8% on Alexion Deal News

12/14/2020 | 05:27pm EST
By Micah Maidenberg

The S&P/BNY Mellon of American depositary receipts fell almost 1% Monday to 151.99. The European index closed at 124.59, 1% lower. The emerging-markets and the Asian indexes dropped 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively, closing at 395.57 and 222.46. The index for Latin American ADRs decreased 1.6% to 193.17.

ADRs for AstraZeneca PLC dropped 7.8% to $50.03 in heavy trading as investors digested the British company's plan to purchase Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and stock. The proposed deal values shares of Alexion at $175.

Itau Unibanco Holdings SA's ADRs also traded actively.

The Brazilian bank on Monday announced several changes to its executive committee, efforts it said would help the company speed up decision making and simplify its operations. The changes to its executive ranks include assigning leaders oversight over its retail bank, automobile loans as well as wealth management and related services.

In addition, the company said it will create a new structure to oversee a range of activities, including corporate products and trading, as well as its operations in South America outside of Brazil.

Itau's ADRs closed the day down 3% to $6.05.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 29.20% 156.31 Delayed Quote.11.86%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -5.74% 7692 Delayed Quote.7.27%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.03% 6.2166 Delayed Quote.36.09%
