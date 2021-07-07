ADRs Slip in New York Trading; Alibaba Down for Fifth Straight Session

By Micah Maidenberg



The S&P/BNY Mellon of American depositary receipts slipped 0.2% Thursday to 167.41. The European index closed at 142.89, up 0.4%. The Asian index fell 1% to 233.16, but the Latin American index gained 0.4% to 214.09. The index for emerging-markets ADRs recorded a 1.2% rise to close at 402.82.

ADRs for ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were off 1.7% at $208 in heavy trading, the fifth straight drop for the company's shares trading in the U.S. That downward trend is occurring as investors absorb the risks tied to Chinese stocks following a move by the Chinese government to require app stores in the country to remove Didi Global Inc.'s mobile app for China. In addition, regulators also recently blocked the company's China business from adding new users, citing a regulatory review of its cybersecurity practices.

Not every Chinese company with ADRs have been hit. The ADRs for JD.com Inc. ticked up 0.4% on Wednesday to $72.70.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1712ET