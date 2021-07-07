Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs Slip in New York Trading; Alibaba Down for Fifth Straight Session

07/07/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Micah Maidenberg

The S&P/BNY Mellon of American depositary receipts slipped 0.2% Thursday to 167.41. The European index closed at 142.89, up 0.4%. The Asian index fell 1% to 233.16, but the Latin American index gained 0.4% to 214.09. The index for emerging-markets ADRs recorded a 1.2% rise to close at 402.82.

ADRs for ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were off 1.7% at $208 in heavy trading, the fifth straight drop for the company's shares trading in the U.S. That downward trend is occurring as investors absorb the risks tied to Chinese stocks following a move by the Chinese government to require app stores in the country to remove Didi Global Inc.'s mobile app for China. In addition, regulators also recently blocked the company's China business from adding new users, citing a regulatory review of its cybersecurity practices.

Not every Chinese company with ADRs have been hit. The ADRs for JD.com Inc. ticked up 0.4% on Wednesday to $72.70.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1712ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks edge up after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 87.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 63383.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50052.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 127018.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 20290.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:13pADRs Slip in New York Trading; Alibaba Down for Fifth Straight Session
DJ
05:10pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60
RE
01:32pREFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, yields steady after early declines
RE
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.78% Higher at 459.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
3THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Didi extends slide as Beijing clampdown sounds alarm for U.S.-listed Chin..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...

HOT NEWS