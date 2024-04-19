This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.2% to 170.38.

The European index increased 0.1% to 166.76. The Asian index dropped 1.1% to 195.86. The Latin American index rose 1.7% to 206.80, while the emerging-markets index fell 0.8% to 311.73.

Canaan, based in China, posted the largest decline, tumbling 18% to 75 cents, followed by shares of United Kingdom's Arm Holdings, which tumbled 17% to $87.19. Shares of China-based TuanChe tumbled 12% to $1.65.

China's Adlai Nortye was the biggest leader during the session, surging 16% to $12.40, and Brazil-based Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Grupo Pao de Acucar surged 13% to 50 cents. Eco Wave Power Global, which is based in Sweden, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares surging 13% to $4.10.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-24 1704ET