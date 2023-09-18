This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.4% to 156.66.

The European index dropped 0.6% to 151.91. The Asian index declined 0.2% to 180.89. The Latin American index added 0.3% to 202.61, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.2% to 290.22.

Earlyworks Co. Ltd., based in Japan, which posted the biggest decline, dropped 39% to 80 cents, followed by shares of Denmark's Evaxion Biotech A/S, which lost 21%, to 60 cents. Shares of China-based Akso Health Group declined 13% to $1.02.

United Kingdom's Orchard Therapeutics PLC was up the most in the session, the shares jumped 16% to $6, and United Kingdom-based Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC jumped 12% to $4.18. Nature Wood Group Ltd., which is based in Macau, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares surging 11% to $9.56.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

