International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 1.3% to 151.86.

The European index declined 1.1% to 148.74. The Asian index dropped 1.6% to 173.44. The Latin American index declined 2% to 191.35, while the emerging-markets index declined 1.8% to 276.14.

Fresh2 Group Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, cratering 27% to $1.45, followed by shares of Hong Kong's Yunji Inc., which tumbled 18% to 84 cents. Shares of Spain-based Turbo Energy S.A. plunged 15% to $2.66.

China's Kuke Music Holding Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, surged 13% to 78 cents, and China-based HUYA Inc. jumped 12% to $3.08. Eco Wave Power Global AB, which is based in Sweden, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, as shares gained 10% to $2.79.

