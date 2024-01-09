This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 1.1% to 163.63.

The European index fell 1.0% to 160.26. The Asian index declined 1.0% to 185.49. The Latin American index fell 1.9% to 218.21, while the emerging-markets index dropped 1.0% to 302.66.

Grifols S.A., based in Spain, posted the largest decline, cratering 21.8% to $8.70, followed by shares of United Kingdom's Argo Blockchain PLC, which plummeted 21.5% to $2.49. Shares of China-based Aurora Mobile Ltd. tumbled 15.4% to $3.86.

Israel's Alarum Technologies Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 16.3% to $10.76, and China-based Tarena International Inc. jumped 13.0% to $1.13. QuantaSing Group Ltd., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares jumping 11.0% to $2.22.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

