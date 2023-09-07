This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.8% to 154.66.

The European index fell 0.2% to 151.02. The Asian index fell 1.8% to 177.60. The Latin American index declined 1.8% to 193.72, while the emerging-markets index dropped 2.3% to 287.38.

Sunlands Technology Group, based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 29.4% to $6.71, followed by shares of China's Qudian Inc., which plunged 17.3% to $1.96. Shares of Israel-based BioLine RX Ltd. tumbled 10.3% to $2.17.

United Kingdom's Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC was the biggest leader during the session, surging 18.6% to $6.45, and Israel-based Alarum Technologies Ltd. jumped 18.2% to $4.35. Genfit S.A., which is based in France, rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares jumping 16.7% to $3.85.

