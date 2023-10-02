This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Monday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.9% to 151.61.

The European index declined 1.2% to 147.71. The Asian index dropped 0.3% to 174.73. The Latin American index dropped 1.6% to 190.80, while the emerging-markets index dropped 0.5% to 279.87.

The9 Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 28.9% to $4.82, followed by shares of France's Biophytis S.A., which fell 16.9% to $1.03. Shares of U.K.-based Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC plunged 13.1% to $5.62.

Australia's Bionomics Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 45.9% to $3.94. China-based Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. soared 22.1% to $1.00. Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd., which is based in Japan, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares jumping 14.7% to $5.62.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

