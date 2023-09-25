This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.4% to 153.90.

The European index fell 0.2% to 150.34. The Asian index dropped 0.5% to 176.31. The Latin American index fell 0.9% to 195.18, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.4% to 281.16.

Turbo Energy S.A., based in Spain, posted the largest decline, plummeting 37.7% to $3.12, followed by shares of China's Tarena International Inc., which tumbled 16.3% to $1.90. Shares of China-based XIAO-I Corp. tumbled 14.2% to $1.81.

United Kingdom's Vaccitech PLC was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 88.1% to $3.16, and France-based Biophytis S.A. soared 80.7% to $1.59. Yunji Inc., which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares rocketing 28.2% to $1.03.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-23 1651ET