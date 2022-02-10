Log in
ADS-TEC Energy GmbH: ADS-TEC Energy Continues North America Expansion: Appoints President and CEO, and Global Head of Corporate Affairs; Expands Search for US Factory

DGAP-News: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion/Personnel
ADS-TEC Energy GmbH: ADS-TEC Energy Continues North America Expansion: Appoints President and CEO, and Global Head of Corporate Affairs; Expands Search for US Factory

ADS-TEC Energy Continues North America Expansion: Appoints President and CEO, and Global Head of Corporate Affairs; Expands Search for US Factory

- Gowton Achaibar named president and CEO
- John Tuccillo named global head of corporate affairs


NÜRTINGEN, Germany - February 10, 2022 - ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultrafast charging technology, today announced continued expansion in the United States market with the appointment of Gowton Achaibar as president and CEO for the company's recently-created US subsidiary, and John Tuccillo as global head of corporate affairs for the parent, ADS-TEC Energy. The company also announced an expanded search for local production and delivery with a US-based factory.

The new senior executives are tasked with leading ADS-TEC Energy's growth and operations in support of customer and partner interest in the company's high-speed charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs). Both Achaibar and Tuccillo report to Thomas Speidel, founder and CEO of ADS-TEC Energy.

"We've previously communicated our plans to expand in the U.S., and our recent NASDAQ listing has given us the means to execute. I am proud to announce Gowton and John's appointments, supporting the continued growth of our company and reflecting the significant customer demand for our battery-buffered technology platforms," said Speidel. "With his strong track record of success leading multi-billion-dollar businesses, Gowton will be building a world-class team and operation. And John's unique skillset in marketing, government affairs and sustainability will help take our business to the next level."

Gowton Achaibar named president and CEO, Photo: ADS-TEC Energy

Achaibar will manage the overall US subsidiary and build a services business for the company in the U.S. market. Under his leadership the company will accelerate a search for a North American manufacturing location. Achaibar brings more than 30 years of experience building and leading services-based businesses for companies including Dell Technologies and Ericsson. He led the largest services team for Ericsson in North America, with $4.2 billion in sales and 15,000 services professionals.

John Tuccillo named global head of corporate affairs, Photo: ADS-TEC Energy

Tuccillo will oversee all aspects of ADS-TEC Energy's global marketing communications, and industry relations while building a presence for the company in government and public affairs relative to critical energy transitions and EV charging infrastructure. Tuccillo previously served as a global business sustainability advisor to Fortune 500 companies and held executive positions for 15 years at Schneider Electric, most recently as corporate SVP of global industry and government affairs.

At a time when the world needs tangible and scalable solutions to face climate change, ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320 kW) on existing power-limited grids without additional infrastructure power upgrades. This allows for the introduction of ultra-fast charging to previously unaddressed geographies and segments such as city centers, remote and rural areas, helping to ensure more inclusive access to EV charging.

"The opportunity for growth, both for ADS-TEC Energy and the EV charging industry as a whole, is incredibly exciting," said Achaibar. "ADS-TEC Energy will play a key role in building out the infrastructure needed to bring EVs mainstream nationwide as our society shifts toward more sustainable modes of transportation."

"Rapidly deploying real, innovative solutions right now accelerates the energy transition needed in how we produce, distribute and use electricity," said Tuccillo. "ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered technologies use currently available power, so that we can quickly deploy and responsibly charge more vehicles without negatively impacting the power-limited grid."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly-listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

Contacts:

United States:
Barbara Hagin
Breakaway Communications
bhagin@breakawaycom.com
+1 408-832-7626

Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com
+1 917-626-9515

Europe:
Burkhard Leschke Brand Relations GmbH
Burkhard Leschke
b.leschke@blbr.de
+49 16093803331


