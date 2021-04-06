Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POSITION OF PERMANENT SECRETARY

04/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested persons to fill the position of Permanent Secretary.

POSITION LEVEL

The Permanent Secretary is the Head of a Department of Government equivalent to the classification of Level XVIII and Pay Code B.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The main functions of the Permanent Secretary are summarized as follows:

  1. Provide policy advice to the Minister and undertake strategic policy development and implementation within the assigned field of responsibility;
  2. Human Resource Management to include performance appraisals of staff and staff management systems in accordance with the requirements of the Public Service Commission;
  3. Financial Planning and Management to include annual budget preparation and authorization of payments adhering to the Financial Regulations;
  4. Preparation of monthly and annual reports, speeches, and responses to media and public inquiries;
  5. General Administration to ensure that all work of the Ministry and its Divisions is discharged economically, efficiently, promptly, and courteously.

ACADEMIC REQUIREMENTS

A Master's Degree in the field of Public Sector Management or related field

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Eight (8) years' experience in a senior management position

SKILLS/COMPETENCE/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Sound knowledge of the policies, procedures and the laws of the Public Service and the Dominica Constitution;
  • Ability to plan, develop and implement (including monitor) developmental projects;
  • Competence in human resource management and development issues to be able to provide relevant guidance and advice to Heads of Division and other public officials;
  • Competence in human resource management and development issues to be able to provide relevant guidance and advise to Heads of Division and other public officials;
  • Strong communication skills;
  • Ability to think strategically and to develop and pursue a vision for the growth of the Public Service;
  • Knowledge of negotiation techniques and possession of good interpersonal skills;
  • Knowledge of approaches to reform and modernization;
  • Change management and team building skills;
  • Ability to apply knowledge to enhance the daily operations of the Public Service.

The holder of the position is required to interface with numerous clients both within and outside the Public Service. The responsibilities of the position require working for extended hours on a daily basis and sometimes on weekends and public holidays. The holder must also be able to work under extreme mental and physical pressure.

ADDRESS

Applications with Curriculum Vitae and two references should be addressed to:-

The Secretary to the Cabinet

Cabinet Secretariat

Financial Center - 6th Floor

Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

OR emailed to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CLOSING DATE

Deadline for receipt of applications is April 30, 2021

Disclaimer

Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pAFROIL : Lukoil rethinks Sangomar bid
AQ
01:11pPRISM RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - PRS
AQ
01:11pPrestigious 2021 Philanthropic Award Winners Announced
PR
01:10pBRINK  : Brinks acquires PAI privately owned ATM services
AQ
01:10pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:10pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:10pENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:09pU.S. job openings jump to two-year high in boost to labor market
RE
01:08pGermany and France see global tax deal, Ireland has doubts
RE
01:08pMan pleads guilty in NY to money laundering charge linked to PetroEcuador
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ