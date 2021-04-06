ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POSITION OF PERMANENT SECRETARY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested persons to fill the position of Permanent Secretary.

POSITION LEVEL

The Permanent Secretary is the Head of a Department of Government equivalent to the classification of Level XVIII and Pay Code B.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The main functions of the Permanent Secretary are summarized as follows:

Provide policy advice to the Minister and undertake strategic policy development and implementation within the assigned field of responsibility; Human Resource Management to include performance appraisals of staff and staff management systems in accordance with the requirements of the Public Service Commission; Financial Planning and Management to include annual budget preparation and authorization of payments adhering to the Financial Regulations; Preparation of monthly and annual reports, speeches, and responses to media and public inquiries; General Administration to ensure that all work of the Ministry and its Divisions is discharged economically, efficiently, promptly, and courteously.

ACADEMIC REQUIREMENTS

A Master's Degree in the field of Public Sector Management or related field

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Eight (8) years' experience in a senior management position

SKILLS/COMPETENCE/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Sound knowledge of the policies, procedures and the laws of the Public Service and the Dominica Constitution;

Ability to plan, develop and implement (including monitor) developmental projects;

Competence in human resource management and development issues to be able to provide relevant guidance and advice to Heads of Division and other public officials;

Competence in human resource management and development issues to be able to provide relevant guidance and advise to Heads of Division and other public officials;

Strong communication skills;

Ability to think strategically and to develop and pursue a vision for the growth of the Public Service;

Knowledge of negotiation techniques and possession of good interpersonal skills;

Knowledge of approaches to reform and modernization;

Change management and team building skills;

Ability to apply knowledge to enhance the daily operations of the Public Service.

The holder of the position is required to interface with numerous clients both within and outside the Public Service. The responsibilities of the position require working for extended hours on a daily basis and sometimes on weekends and public holidays. The holder must also be able to work under extreme mental and physical pressure.

ADDRESS

Applications with Curriculum Vitae and two references should be addressed to:-

The Secretary to the Cabinet

Cabinet Secretariat

Financial Center - 6th Floor

Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

OR emailed to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CLOSING DATE

Deadline for receipt of applications is April 30, 2021