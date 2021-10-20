Log in
ADVISORY: Brady to Address 2021 Washington International Trade Association Annual Dinner

10/20/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
ADVISORY: Brady to Address 2021 Washington International Trade Association Annual Dinner
October 20, 2021 - Blog - Press Releases - Trade

Top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) will deliver remarks at the 2021 Washington International Trade Association's (WITA) annual dinner Today,Wednesday, October 20, at 7:00 pm ET. Rep. Brady will attend as an honoree with Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA).

Rep. Brady will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and commitment to advancing free trade.

Background:

The annual event is hosted by the Washington International Trade Foundation (WITF) and attended by policy makers and trade experts from around the world.

Rep. Brady's remarks will be available below after the event. Read more about the event HERE.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
