ADVISORY: Brady to Address 2021 Washington International Trade Association Annual Dinner

Top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) will deliver remarks at the 2021 Washington International Trade Association's (WITA) annual dinner Today,Wednesday, October 20, at 7:00 pm ET. Rep. Brady will attend as an honoree with Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA).

Rep. Brady will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and commitment to advancing free trade.

Background:

The annual event is hosted by the Washington International Trade Foundation (WITF) and attended by policy makers and trade experts from around the world.

