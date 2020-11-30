New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Rounding out a season of giving, Minneapolis-based ADX Foundation donates $30,000 to WhyHunger for hunger alleviation. The ADX Foundation is the charitable arm of Minneapolis-based company ADX Labs, Inc. The ADX Foundation is a private foundation established by ADX Labs' Chairman and Founder Steven M. Renner, with a two-fold mission to alleviate hunger and to free the wrongfully convicted from prison.

ADX Foundation Donates $30K to WhyHunger to fight hunger

Musicians perform at benefit concert to eradicate hunger on Giving Tuesday, Dec 1st, the birthday of conic musician-humanitarian, Harry Chapin.

Living Up to the Family Name: The Chapin Sisters, American-Folk band (nieces of Harry Chapin, Founder of WhyHunger), Niko Brim (comes from a family of top music and culture influencers), MVXMILLI (son of Dr. Fink of Prince's band, The Revolution)

About ADX Labs, Inc.



ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a technology company focused on providing a range of innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise market. It is the core company in a global group of technology, entertainment and services brands and businesses. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which invests in hunger alleviation and freeing wrongly convicted from prison. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

