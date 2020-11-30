Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADX Foundation Donates $30K to WhyHunger to Fight Hunger

11/30/2020 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Rounding out a season of giving, Minneapolis-based ADX Foundation donates $30,000 to WhyHunger for hunger alleviation. The ADX Foundation is the charitable arm of Minneapolis-based company ADX Labs, Inc. The ADX Foundation is a private foundation established by ADX Labs' Chairman and Founder Steven M. Renner, with a two-fold mission to alleviate hunger and to free the wrongfully convicted from prison.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • ADX Foundation Donates $30K to WhyHunger to fight hunger
  • Musicians perform at benefit concert to eradicate hunger on Giving Tuesday, Dec 1st, the birthday of conic musician-humanitarian, Harry Chapin.
  • Living Up to the Family Name: The Chapin Sisters, American-Folk band (nieces of Harry Chapin, Founder of WhyHunger), Niko Brim (comes from a family of top music and culture influencers), MVXMILLI (son of Dr. Fink of Prince's band, The Revolution)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/69186_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About ADX Labs, Inc.

ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a technology company focused on providing a range of innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise market. It is the core company in a global group of technology, entertainment and services brands and businesses. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which invests in hunger alleviation and freeing wrongly convicted from prison. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

Contacts:

Simon Cousins
347-850-3360
scousins@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69186


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pUNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular and Hyperion Partners Team Up to Provide New Solutions for Business and Government Customers
PU
01:50pDigital Finishing Pioneer Highcon Systems Completes Successful $45 Million Initial Offering On The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
PR
01:49pOUR DISABILITY POLICY : how diversity is a precious asset for us all
PU
01:49pGreenbelt Foundation Makes Pivotal Investment in Natural Asset Inventories
GL
01:49pCOMCAST : RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Utah with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
BU
01:48pOPEC reaches consensus to extend oil cuts in Q1 if allies agree
RE
01:48pHCPLive® Welcomes The Metabolic Institute of America to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
01:47pSPARK ENERGY : What is a Reasonable Thermostat Setting in the Winter
PU
01:47pSAGE : Tips to get your small business ready for year-end
PU
01:46p3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : NIKOLA : GM, Nikola announce reworked agreement; Nikola shares tumble 24%
4GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ