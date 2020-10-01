AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. : Announces Pricing of $400 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and traded under the ticker symbol "IMPX.U" beginning October 1, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the symbols "IMPX" and "IMPX.WS," respectively.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is a newly incorporated exempt company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target business. The Company may pursue a business combination target in any industry or geographic region and will invest using the lens of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which reflect social and environmental mega-trends that are re-shaping our world. The Company is led by John Garcia, Executive Chairman of AEA Investors, and Michele Giddens, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Bridges Fund Management, and other senior professionals of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering and Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

