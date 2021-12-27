AEDEEC Awards the II Edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research

Madrid, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2021) - The emblematic Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid is decked out this time to host an exclusive event organised by the European Economic and Competitiveness Association. It thus becomes the perfect setting to celebrate an event that closes a year that is still part of one of the most unusual and tragic periods in our recent history. In the framework of a gala dinner, AEDEEC celebrated the II Edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research.





II EDITION OF THE PASTEUR AWARDS FOR MEDICINE, PHARMACY AND BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH

The event, hosted by the journalist Santi Acosta, had as its main motive the recognition of the extraordinary work carried out by the different segments that form part of the commitment to quality and excellence in the world of healthcare.

The first to receive his award was Doctor Sergio de la Torre of Clínicas Orion and Q-Dental, specialists in advanced implantology, bone regeneration and dental aesthetics.

Award for Doctor Enrique Rojas, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Spanish Institute of Psychiatric Research in Madrid.

He was succeeded by Dr. Juan Miguel Pérez Díaz, precursor of important advances in aesthetic medicine, such as the Bivectorial Technique.

He was followed by Doctor David Abejón, Head of the Pain Unit Department of the Quirón Salud Madrid Group.

Doctor D. Joseba Barroeta Urquiza, graduate in Medicine and Surgery. Managing Director of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, was the next winner.

The next winner was Doctor Rafael Llorens León, a graduate in Medicine from the University of Navarra and current Head of the Cardiac Surgery Service. Hospiten Rambla de Tenerife.

His award was then presented to Doctor in Pharmacy Alba García del Valle, Scientific Director, Regulatory Affairs and Head of Pharmacovigilance at Tiedra Farmaceútica S.L.

The next speaker was Doctor Adrián Gallego Goyanes, a traumatologist specialising in orthopaedic surgery and traumatology, sports medicine, arthroscopy and regenerative medicine.

It was the turn of Dr. Enrique Vázquez Alonso, a doctor specialising in Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation and Master in Pain Treatment with an outstanding qualification from the University of Seville.

Another of the honorees was Dr. Angel D. Pecorelli Capozzi, Specialist in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from the Central University of Venezuela.

The next online award winner was Dr. José Manuel Valle Folgueral, a specialist in neurosurgery at the Hospital Universitario San Marcos de Braga. He is an expert in minimally invasive spine surgery.

The next to receive his recognition is Dr. Francisco Mira Berenguer, Bachelor of Medicine, Miguel Hernández University of Elche and specialist in neurology.

Another renowned professional was Dr. Miguel Alvarado, CEO and Medical Director of Alvarado Dental Clinic, creator of ABIL System, a pioneering method of oral rehabilitation.

He was followed by Dr. Germán Macía, who stands out for his high qualifications as a specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of the Head and Neck.

The next winner was Doctor José Francisco Aragón Martínez, a specialist in Traumatology and Orthopaedic Surgery.

Doctor Jaume Raventós was the next to collect his award. He holds a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Barcelona and is currently CEO of the Korian Group in Spain and CEO of the ITA Mental Health Group.

Next to receive the award was Mr. Jorge España, Master in coaching and leadership at Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá and current CEO Owner of Smy Dent clinics and Smy Lab prosthetic laboratory.

Dr. Xavier Tintoré then went up to collect his award. Plastic Surgeon who has dedicated his knowledge and praxis not only to aesthetic surgery but also to reconstructive surgery.

The next winner was Dr. Javier Márquez Rivas, a renowned neurosurgeon who heads the Neurosurgery area of the Advanced Neurology Centre (CNA).

Finally, Dr. Ignatios Chatziandreou, a specialist in knee and hip arthroplasty, received his well-deserved award.

After the solemn celebration of the 2nd Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research, the award winners and their companions enjoyed an exquisite gala dinner.

