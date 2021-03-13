Log in
AEGION (AEGN) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Aegion Corporation Following Announced Agreement to Sell the Company for $26.00 Per Share

03/13/2021 | 08:00am EST
PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) (“Aegion” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On February 16, 2021, Aegion announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of investment firm New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. (“New Mountain”) at $26.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Aegion’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $26.00 per share is inadequate consideration for Aegion’s shareholders, and whether Aegion’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to New Mountain.

Aegion shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/aegion-corporation/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this proposed transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


