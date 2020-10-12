Log in
AEI Redelivers First B737-800SF Freighter Conversion to Allied Air

10/12/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is pleased to announce the company has redelivered the first B737-800SF Freighter Conversion to Nigeria-based Allied Air. In March of this year, Allied Air entered into an agreement with AEI to provide the company with two B737-800SF Freighter Conversions with an option for two additional conversions. The delivered freighter (MSN 38646) is the youngest 737-800 in the world converted to date. Additionally, Allied Air is the first airline in Africa to own and operate a B737-800SF on the continent.

Allied Air has recently used its existing fleet of freighter aircraft to assist the Nigerian government in distributing much needed medical supplies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic – helping to save countless lives in the nation. Supplies transported include masks, PPE, and ventilators. Allied Air has provided this service to the Nigerian government free of charge.

All modification touch labor was completed by the authorized AEI Conversion Center, Commercial Jet in Miami, Florida. Commercial Jet’s Dothan, Alabama facility conducted the aircraft painting at their state-of-the-art North American Exterior Refurbishment facility.

The AEI converted B737-800SF freighter offers a main deck payload of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and incorporates eleven full height 88” x 125” container positions, plus an additional position for an AEP/AEH. The conversion also incorporates new floor beams aft of the wing box, a large 86” x 137” Main Cargo Door with a single vent door system, and a flexible Ancra Cargo Loading System. Additionally, the AEI B737-800SF includes a rigid 9g barrier, five supernumerary seats, a galley and full lavatory.

When combined with proven reliability, the AEI converted B737-800SF will allow Allied Air to keep their aircraft in the air, generating revenue.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is a global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company’s founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and has modified over 500 aircraft with the STCs. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. AEI currently offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft. www.aeronautical-engineers.com.

About Allied Air

Allied Air was founded in 1998 by Valentine Tongo, the current MD/CEO and principal shareholder of Allied Air Limited. Captain Valentine Tongo is a seasoned airline pilot who has operated various aircraft types including the Boeing series 747,707 and the DC-10. He has also operated BAC 1-11 and the HS-125 aircraft. Over a period spanning more than 30 years he has acquired a wealth of experience and know-how in management and flight operations in the aviation industry.

Allied Air commenced operations over twenty years ago and has successfully established an enviable brand identity as an outstanding Cargo Airline with scrupulous commitment to quality, dependable service delivery standards and an exemplary air safety record.

The Airline is fully authorized and recognized by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority as a National Flag Carrier. Allied Air, which is the first IOSA certified cargo airline on the continent, is also the Designated Cargo Airline on numerous routes across Africa under the Bi-Lateral Services Agreement. With this new acquisition, Allied Air is set to upscale the quality and expand the coverage of its highly acclaimed efficient service delivery.

With corporate headquarters and facilities at the Mohammed Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, Allied Air boasts of impressive state-of-the-art Transit Cargo and Warehousing Facilities. A highly skilled and well-motivated work force of over 120 staff run the Flight Operations, Engineering, Technical Records, Training and Cargo Document Processing Departments.

AEI is proud to be associated with Allied Air which has offices in locations throughout Nigeria and Overseas offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

AEI Contact:
Robert T. Convey
Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing
+1 (818) 406-3666
rconvey@aeronautical-engineers.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
