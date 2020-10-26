AEI to Provide Four (4) B737-800SF Freighter Conversions to Aero Capital Solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is pleased to announce the company has been awarded a contract to provide Aero Capital Solutions (ACS) with four (4) B737-800SF Freighter Conversions. ACS is an Austin, Texas-based leading mid-life aircraft lessor. These AEI conversions represent the first freighters to be offered by ACS to the global air cargo market.



All the freighter conversions are to be modified by the authorized AEI Conversion Center, STAECO, located in Shandong, P.R. China. The first aircraft has already commenced modification and will be redelivered in January 2021. The remaining three freighter conversions are scheduled to be completed and delivered in Q1/Q2 2021.

The AEI converted B737-800SF freighter offers a main deck payload of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and incorporates eleven full height 88” x 125” container positions, plus an additional position for an AEP/AEH. The conversion also incorporates new floor beams aft of the wing box, a large 86” x 137” Main Cargo Door with a single vent door system, and a flexible Ancra Cargo Loading System. Additionally, the AEI B737-800SF includes a rigid 9g barrier, five supernumerary seats, a galley and full lavatory.

When combined with proven reliability, the AEI converted B737-800SF will allow ACS to keep their aircraft in the air, generating revenue.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is a global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company’s founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and has modified over 500 aircraft with the STCs. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. AEI currently offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft. www.aeronautical-engineers.com.

About ACS

Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. ("ACS") is a leading mid-life aircraft leasing platform that has deployed in excess of USD $2.0 billion in aircraft assets since inception in 2010. With more than 285 unique aircraft and engine transactions since 2017, including over 80 transactions in 2020 to date, ACS has built a portfolio of over 140 assets. ACS continues to focus on opportunities that emphasize its "metal expertise" and active investment management approach through offices in Austin (USA), Dublin (Ireland), and Singapore. www.aerocapitalsolutions.com

