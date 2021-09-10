AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2021

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



August YTD - August Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Aug 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 16,441 15,123 8.7 154,029 137,976 11.6 40,625 40 < 100 HP 6,232 5,910 5.4 49,906 43,740 14.1 18,317 100+ HP 1,803 1,308 37.8 14,094 11,113 26.8 6,217 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,476 22,341 9.6 218,029 192,829 13.1 65,159 4WD Farm Tractors 306 218 40.4 2,039 1,472 38.5 692 Total Farm Tractors 24,782 22,559 9.9 220,068 194,301 13.3 65,851 Self-Prop Combines 630 526 19.8 3,562 3,129 13.8 1,162

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

