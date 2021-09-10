AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2021
09/10/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
August
YTD - August
Beginning Inventory
2021
2020
%Chg
2021
2020
%Chg
Aug 2021
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
16,441
15,123
8.7
154,029
137,976
11.6
40,625
40 < 100 HP
6,232
5,910
5.4
49,906
43,740
14.1
18,317
100+ HP
1,803
1,308
37.8
14,094
11,113
26.8
6,217
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
24,476
22,341
9.6
218,029
192,829
13.1
65,159
4WD Farm Tractors
306
218
40.4
2,039
1,472
38.5
692
Total Farm Tractors
24,782
22,559
9.9
220,068
194,301
13.3
65,851
Self-Prop Combines
630
526
19.8
3,562
3,129
13.8
1,162
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.