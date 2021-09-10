Log in
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2021

09/10/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 August YTD - AugustBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgAug 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP16,44115,1238.7 154,029137,97611.640,625
 40 < 100 HP6,2325,9105.4 49,90643,74014.118,317
 100+ HP1,8031,30837.8 14,09411,11326.86,217
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,47622,3419.6 218,029192,82913.165,159
4WD Farm Tractors30621840.4 2,0391,47238.5692
Total Farm Tractors24,78222,5599.9 220,068194,30113.365,851
Self-Prop Combines63052619.8 3,5623,12913.81,162
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


