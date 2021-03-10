AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2021
03/10/2021 | 01:35pm EST
MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
February
YTD - February
Beginning Inventory
2021
2020
%Chg
2021
2020
%Chg
Feb 2021
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
11,011
7,499
46.8
21,027
15,034
39.9
60,187
40 < 100 HP
3,844
3,002
28.0
8,040
6,606
21.7
24,367
100+ HP
1,160
796
45.7
2,547
1,951
30.5
6,673
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
16,015
11,297
41.8
31,614
23,591
34.0
91,227
4WD Farm Tractors
171
177
-3.4
397
346
14.7
492
Total Farm Tractors
16,186
11,474
41.1
32,011
23,937
33.7
91,719
Self-Prop Combines
194
239
-18.8
544
437
24.5
676
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.