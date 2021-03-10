AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2021

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

February YTD - February Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Feb 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 11,011 7,499 46.8 21,027 15,034 39.9 60,187 40 < 100 HP 3,844 3,002 28.0 8,040 6,606 21.7 24,367 100+ HP 1,160 796 45.7 2,547 1,951 30.5 6,673 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,015 11,297 41.8 31,614 23,591 34.0 91,227 4WD Farm Tractors 171 177 -3.4 397 346 14.7 492 Total Farm Tractors 16,186 11,474 41.1 32,011 23,937 33.7 91,719 Self-Prop Combines 194 239 -18.8 544 437 24.5 676

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.