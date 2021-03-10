Log in
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2021

03/10/2021 | 01:35pm EST
MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 February YTD - FebruaryBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgFeb 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP11,0117,49946.8 21,02715,03439.960,187
 40 < 100 HP3,8443,00228.0 8,0406,60621.724,367
 100+ HP1,16079645.7 2,5471,95130.56,673
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors16,01511,29741.8 31,61423,59134.091,227
4WD Farm Tractors171177-3.4 39734614.7492
Total Farm Tractors16,18611,47441.1 32,01123,93733.791,719
Self-Prop Combines194239-18.8 54443724.5676
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
