AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2020
0
11/10/2020 | 01:51pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
October
YTD - October
Beginning Inventory
2020
2019
%Chg
2020
2019
%Chg
Oct 2020
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
17,488
14,269
22.6
171,724
145,011
18.4
51,114
40 < 100 HP
7,024
6,314
11.2
56,957
51,350
10.9
26,178
100+ HP
3,119
2,844
9.7
16,034
15,999
0.2
8,037
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
27,631
23,427
17.9
244,715
212,360
15.2
85,329
4WD Farm Tractors
635
517
22.8
2,484
2,460
1.0
1,026
Total Farm Tractors
28,266
23,944
18.1
247,199
214,820
15.1
86,355
Self-Prop Combines
567
494
14.8
4,333
4,109
5.5
1,060
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.