AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2020

11/10/2020 | 01:51pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 October YTD - OctoberBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgOct 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP17,48814,26922.6 171,724145,01118.451,114
 40 < 100 HP7,0246,31411.2 56,95751,35010.926,178
 100+ HP3,1192,8449.7 16,03415,9990.28,037
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors27,63123,42717.9 244,715212,36015.285,329
4WD Farm Tractors63551722.8 2,4842,4601.01,026
Total Farm Tractors28,26623,94418.1 247,199214,82015.186,355
Self-Prop Combines56749414.8 4,3334,1095.51,060
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
