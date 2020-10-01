AEM :'s WideOptix SR4 Tester Honored by 2020 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

AEM, creator of innovative test and measurement solutions, announced today that its WideOptix SR4 Tester was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2020 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. The stellar third-party judging panel included cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

AEM was recognized as a Gold honoree.

“On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate AEM on their Gold level honoree status,” said Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. “This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the Industry.”

Identify Bandwidth Limitations

AEM’s WideOptix transmission performance test platform provides more than certification testing. It is designed to detect bandwidth limitations on multimode fiber optic cables and components before deploying data services. This is increasingly important for companies that want to confirm that their fiber plant will support higher bandwidth applications. The WideOptix measurement system offers a purpose-built eye-diagram based bandwidth verification system. With its fast testing and detailed and clear reporting with pass/fail indication, WideOptix is an easy-to-operate test system.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

Bringing practical business and technical intelligence to today's structured cabling professionals.

For over 20 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data center and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system-design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations, and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks’ optimum long-term performance.

About AEM

AEM’s test and measurement solutions include high-performance handheld network testers and vector network analyzers. These solutions are highly modular and purpose-built for testing of building and automotive Ethernet testing in both field and manufacturing environments. ​AEM also provides automated handling for the most advanced chip manufacturers in the world helping to deliver many of the most successful products in the 5G economy. ​AEM’s United States headquarters is in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit ​https://aem-test.com​/products/wideoptix.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005347/en/