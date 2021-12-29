DGAP-News: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment

AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA : AEQUITA takes over IFA - sales in the automotive sector now over EUR 1 billion



29.12.2021 / 16:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AEQUITA takes over IFA - sales in the automotive sector now over EUR 1 billion



AEQUITA has reached a binding agreement with the shareholders of the IFA Group about the complete takeover of the company. IFA is a globally leading specialist in drive shafts headquartered in Haldensleben (Germany). With a turnover of approx. EUR 600 million, IFA is one of the top 50 companies in the German automotive supplier industry. At its locations in Haldensleben, Ujazd (Poland), Charleston / South Carolina (USA) and Shanghai (China), IFA and its 2,600 employees develop and produce, in particular prop and side shafts for blue-chip automotive OEMs.

The restructuring progress and repositioning efforts during recent years have strengthened the operational performance of the IFA Group on a sustainable basis. This is accompanied by a high level of innovation. Exemplary is the newly developed side shaft technology for the electric drive which strategically positions IFA for future growth and has already secured new major contracts. AEQUITA will actively support this growth path of the successfully repositioned IFA Group. The transaction is set to be fully completed by the end of March.

Dr. Arno Haselhorst, CEO and CRO of the IFA Group, comments: "I am very pleased that we have found in AEQUITA the ideal new owner for the IFA Group. The restructuring successes of recent years have played an essential role in attracting a new strategic investor. The IFA Group is very well positioned in the market and AEQUITA will enable the company to leverage its growth and innovation potential even more effectively in the future".

Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner of AEQUITA, adds: "The IFA Group is a renowned brand with a long tradition in the German automotive supplier industry. Numerous blue-chip automotive OEMs trust the technological expertise of IFA and the experience of its employees. The restructuring progress made under the leadership of Dr. Arno Haselhorst and its management team has formed the right basis for future growth. We see great potential to further strengthen the globally leading market position of the IFA Group".

Together with the Meteor Group, a manufacturer of technical elastomer products such as sealing systems for the automotive industry with headquarters in Bockenem, and the Willi Elbe Group, a manufacturer of steering systems and drive shafts with headquarters in Tamm, the AEQUITA Group's automotive division achieves sales of more than one billion euros. AEQUITA is a valued partner for automotive OEMs which was recently underpinned by the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz Minibus GmbH from Daimler.

About IFA



IFA Group is an automotive supplier with seven development and production sites around the world. With a turnover of half a billion euros, IFA is one of the top 50 companies in the German supplier industry. At its key locations in Haldensleben, Ujazd (Poland), Charleston / South Carolina (USA), and Shanghai (China) with 2,600 employees, IFA develops and produces prop shafts, side shafts, joints and components for well-known automobile manufacturers. Customers include BMW, Ferrari, Ford, GM, Mercedes, Porsche and Volkswagen. In addition, the company takes on development services in the areas of drive technology on behalf of the automotive industry. Forward-looking research and sustainable development are among the success factors. IFA was privatized in 1992 by the entrepreneur Heinrich von Nathusius.

About AEQUITA



AEQUITA is a Munich-based family office investing in special situations including corporate carve-outs, successions, and recovery situations across Europe. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise and a partnership approach, the team focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from an operational engagement. AEQUITA brings a fresh and sound view to all areas of the business, such as sales development, production optimization and efficiency measures, which can help management to drive sustainable growth. AEQUITA contributes not only the capital, but also the vision, inspiration and operational impetus needed to reach the next stage in the development of its companies and their success stories.

For further information please contact:



Simon Schulz

Partner

AEQUITA SE & Co. KgaA

Gabrielenstr. 9, 80636 Munich

T. +49 89 2620 4840-0

E. contact@aequita.com