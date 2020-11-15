Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AER Australian Energy Regulator : AusNet Services submits transmission revenue proposal to the AER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/15/2020 | 04:27pm EST

On 29 October 2020, the Victorian transmission business, AusNet Services, submitted its revenue proposal to the AER. The proposal sets out the revenue AusNet Services proposes to collect from its customers through transmission charges from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2027.

Invitation for submissions

We invite energy consumers and other interested parties to make submissions on AusNet Services Transmission Revenue Proposal by Friday 12 February 2021.

Submissions should be emailed to: AusNetServices2022@aer.gov.au

Alternatively, you may post submissions to:

Mr Warwick Anderson
General Manager
Australian Energy Regulator
GPO Box 520
Melbourne, Victoria, 3001

We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. We will treat submissions as public documents unless otherwise requested.All non-confidential submissions will be placed on the AER's website. For further information regarding the AER's use and disclosure of information provided to it, see the ACCC/AER Information Policy.

We request parties wishing to submit confidential information:

  • clearly identify the information that is the subject of the confidentiality claim
  • provide a non-confidential version of the submission in a form suitable for publication.

Public forum

The AER will host an online public forum to allow stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions about AusNet Services' 2022-27 transmission revenue proposal before submissions close in February. To assist stakeholders, the AER will publish an Issues Paper on AusNet Services' proposal prior to the public forum. The public forum will be held at 10am AEDT on 16 December 2020 - further information will be published as available.

To register your interest in the public forum, please email AusNetServices2022@aer.gov.au.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 21:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07pROSTEKH GK : Rostec Increases Exports of Electronic Components Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
04:59pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Most Kiwis still doing well, but some struggling
PU
04:27pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : AusNet Services submits transmission revenue proposal to the AER
PU
04:21pRisk of German recession this winter rises, still low - IMK institute
RE
03:54pBritish PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
RE
03:43pWashington state governor imposes sweeping restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
RE
03:30pUK's Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
RE
03:30pUk pm johnson is well and does not have any symptoms of covid-19 - downing street
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Jobless Claims
DJ
02:39pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : 52nd Annual Farmington Memorial Virtual Event
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
2UK, Ireland say breakthrough needed in Brexit talks this week
3UAE widens 10-year residency 'golden' visa eligibility
4Italy's Nexi clinches all-share merger with Nordic rival Nets
5FACEBOOK INC : Parler Makes Play for Conservatives Mad at Facebook, Twitter -- 10th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group