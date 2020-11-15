AER Australian Energy Regulator : AusNet Services submits transmission revenue proposal to the AER

On 29 October 2020, the Victorian transmission business, AusNet Services, submitted its revenue proposal to the AER. The proposal sets out the revenue AusNet Services proposes to collect from its customers through transmission charges from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2027.

Invitation for submissions

We invite energy consumers and other interested parties to make submissions on AusNet Services Transmission Revenue Proposal by Friday 12 February 2021.

Submissions should be emailed to: AusNetServices2022@aer.gov.au

Alternatively, you may post submissions to:

Mr Warwick Anderson

General Manager

Australian Energy Regulator

GPO Box 520

Melbourne, Victoria, 3001

We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. We will treat submissions as public documents unless otherwise requested.All non-confidential submissions will be placed on the AER's website. For further information regarding the AER's use and disclosure of information provided to it, see the ACCC/AER Information Policy.

We request parties wishing to submit confidential information:

clearly identify the information that is the subject of the confidentiality claim

provide a non-confidential version of the submission in a form suitable for publication.

Public forum

The AER will host an online public forum to allow stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions about AusNet Services' 2022-27 transmission revenue proposal before submissions close in February. To assist stakeholders, the AER will publish an Issues Paper on AusNet Services' proposal prior to the public forum. The public forum will be held at 10am AEDT on 16 December 2020 - further information will be published as available.

To register your interest in the public forum, please email AusNetServices2022@aer.gov.au.