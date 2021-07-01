Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : Brighte Energy Pty Ltd granted electricity retailer authorisation

07/01/2021 | 03:06am EDT
On 22 June 2021, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) approved an electricity retailer authorisation application from Brighte Energy Pty Ltd (Brighte Energy) under the National Energy Retail Law (Retail Law). Brighte Energy is now authorised to retail electricity as and when the Retail Law is adopted in each participating jurisdiction.

The AER sought submissions from interested stakeholders. Consultation on the application closed 19 April 2021. No submissions were received.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:05:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
