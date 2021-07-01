AER Australian Energy Regulator : Brighte Energy Pty Ltd granted electricity retailer authorisation

On 22 June 2021, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) approved an electricity retailer authorisation application from Brighte Energy Pty Ltd (Brighte Energy) under the National Energy Retail Law (Retail Law). Brighte Energy is now authorised to retail electricity as and when the Retail Law is adopted in each participating jurisdiction.

The AER sought submissions from interested stakeholders. Consultation on the application closed 19 April 2021. No submissions were received.