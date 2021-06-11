Log in
News: Latest News
AER Australian Energy Regulator : seeks expressions of interest for Consumer Challenge Panel members

06/11/2021 | 01:19am EDT
The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) is seeking Expressions of Interest from energy consumer experts to apply to be a member of the Consumer Challenge Panel (CCP).

The CCP forms an invaluable part of the AER's regulatory decision-making process by providing consumer insights and perspectives into the AER's decisions.

Regulatory determinations are technical and complex, which can make it difficult for consumers to participate. The CCP engages with network businesses and the AER throughout the regulatory determination process to enhance the consumer perspective in the AER's decisions.

In the long term, the CCP may also assist in projects currently covered under the Consumer Reference Group (CRG) such as the Rate of Return Instrument and Inflation Review.

The AER is seeking expressions of interest from experts with a wide variety of skills and expertise including consumer advocacy and engagement, legal, financial, economic, engineering, information communication technology, government and experience in energy and other utilities.

The AER will appoint individuals to the CCP in September 2021 for a term of three years. Members appointed to the CCP will be paid for their services.

For information on the application process, terms of appointment and details of remuneration or to submit an Expression of Interest application, visit the Australian Government Tender System, AusTender www.tenders.gov.au. Prospective applicants should consider the description and role of the CCP.

Applications must be received by 2 pm AEST on 9 July 2021.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
