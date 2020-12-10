Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : publishes issues paper for AusNet Services and invites interested stakeholders to public forum

12/10/2020 | 05:49pm EST
On 29 October 2020, the Victorian transmission business, AusNet Services, submitted its revenue proposal to the AER. The proposal sets out the revenue AusNet Services proposes to collect from its customers through transmission charges from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2027.

To assist stakeholders in their consideration of AusNet Services' proposal we have published an issues paper highlighting some of the key elements of the proposal, and how stakeholders can assist in our review.

Invitation for submissions

We invite interested parties to make submissions on AusNet Services' regulatory proposal and our issues paper by 12 February 2021. Please email submissions to AusNetServices2022@aer.gov.au.

Alternatively, you may mail submissions to:

Mr Warwick Anderson
General Manager
Australian Energy Regulator
GPO Box 520
Melbourne, Victoria, 3001

We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. We will treat submissions as public documents unless otherwise requested. All non-confidential submissions will be placed on the AER's website. For further information regarding the AER's use and disclosure of information provided to it, see the ACCC/AER Information Policy.

We request parties wishing to submit confidential information:

  • clearly identify the information that is the subject of the confidentiality claim
  • provide a non-confidential version of the submission in a form suitable for publication.

Public forum

The AER will host an online public forum to allow stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions about AusNet Services' 2022-27 transmission revenue proposal before submissions close in February.

The public forum will be held 10am to 12pm (AEDT) on Wednesday 16 December 2020. To register your interest in the public forum, please email AusNetServices2022@aer.gov.au.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2020 22:48:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
