News: Latest News
Latest News
AER decision on the revocation and substitution of QLD and SA electricity distribution control mechanisms

12/05/2021 | 04:52pm EST
On 26 November 2021, the AER revoked and substituted the 2020-25 determinations for Energex, Ergon Energy and SA Power Networks to correct an error in the control mechanism attachments to facilitate an appropriate transition from the previous version of the service target performance incentive scheme (STPIS 1.2) to its latest version (STPIS 2.0).

This decision will ensure businesses do not over-recover through the STPIS incentive scheme, ensuring consumers pay no more than necessary.

The substitute determinations will apply for the remainder of the regulatory control period. All other aspects of the determination remain as per the AER's final determination which was originally made on 5 June 2020.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
