AERA announced results for the third quarter of 2021

CONSUMER RIGHTS AND CITIZEN APPEALS

In the third quarter of 2021, agency received 1767 citizen appeals directly and from the Ministry of Energy on electricity, natural gas supply, heat supply and other fields:

- 1494-power supply (92 for information); This is 145 applications (11

%) more than in the second quarter; 144- natural gas supply (16 for information); This is 27 applications (16%) less than in the second quarter;

- 4 appeals related to heat supply have been received; This is 6 applications (60 %) less than in the second quarter;

- 125-various issues (26 for information). This is 59 applications (32 %) less than in the second quarter;

1301 out of 1767 appeals were investigated and answered by the Agency (20 appeals have been been sent to the relevant authorities for investigating and taking appropriate measures);

4 appeals were jointly executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy;

- 328 appeals are currently being implemented;

- 45 out of134 informative appeals were letters of thanks related to solving of problems raised.

POWER SUPPLY AND GAS SUPPLY

- During the third quarter, the commissioning acts were provided to the external electrical installations of 59 new or reconstructed construction facilities, including the ones that increased capacity modified its power supply scheme.This is 6.4 % less than in the second quarter;

- Project documents of 78 electrical installations on the power supply to various construction facilities were expertised and agreed, which is 8.3% more in comparison with the second quarter;

- Due to the shortcomings found in the 3rd quarter, the number of refusals to approve the document on electrical installations decreased by 23% compared to the 2nd quarter and amounted to 13 documents, and the number of rejected documents on the approval of gas installations decreased by 21% to 15 documents;

- According to the draft agreed in the 3rd quarter, the number of permits for the operation of industrial gas facilities completed decreased by 33 % compared to the 2nd quarter and amounted to 109 permits;

- In the third quarter, the number of construction facilities, the project documents of which for gas supply was expertised and agreed, decreased by 15% compared to the second quarter and amounted to 706;

- In the third quarter, technical documentation on gas distribution 2 and 4 illegal connections respectively to the gas distribution and electricity networks were discovered without the technical documentation;

- In the third quarter, the technical condition of the 17 electric meters was reviewed, circuits and coefficients of current transformers were checked and sealed, meters were read by computer;

- In the third quarter, the number of protocols on administrative offenses decreased by 72% compared to the second quarter, amounting to 12 while the number of decisions on protocols decreased by 65%, amounting to 28.

TECHNICAL INSPECTIONS IN BUDGET-FUNDED ENTERPRISES

- 40 technical investigations were carried out related to technical operation of electrical facilities, observance of the safety rules and the status of the use of electricity.This is 4.8 % less than in the second quarter;

- During the 3rd quarter, the number of technical investigations carried out to investigate the status of compliance with the requirements of efficient use of gas, "Rules of using the gas", the reliable operation of gas facilities and other regulations decreased by 7.3 % compared to the 2nd quarter, reaching to 38;

TEST OF PROFESSIONAL KNOWLEDGE

The number of institutions and organizations applying for testing the professional knowledge increased compared to the 2nd quarter. During the 3rd quarter, the number of institutions applying the Agency decreased by 5 %, amounting to 38. The number of the persons responsible for electrical engineering and the engineers of safety techniques whose professional knowledge of the labour protection, maintenance and technical safety rules upon such applications increased by 33.7 %, reaching to 126. Furthermore, suggestions were made to increase knowledge and methodological assistance was provided by the Agency.

TECHNICAL COUNCILS

The number of appeals for connection of enterprises to electricity network through the Technical Councils was 732, which was the same in comparison with the second quarter. All appeals were investigated and answered. All applications were received at Technical Councils in 17 "ASAN service" and "ASAN Kommunal" Centers in Baku and regions, 2 SMEs (Small and medium-sized enterprises).