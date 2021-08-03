AEVEX Aerospace : Hires Skip Arny as Vice President of Technology Solutions

AEVEX Aerospace, a full-spectrum provider of innovative aircraft, remote sensing, and analysis solutions to government and commercial clients, announced today that Skip Arny has joined the company as Vice President of Technology Solutions. In this role he will leverage his foreign military sales, DoD strategy, and naval operations experience to drive domestic and international business.

In the first half of his 30-year military career, Skip led strike fighter tactics development, operational test, and aircraft carrier-borne combat operations, culminating in his command of Navy Strike Fighter Weapons School, Pacific. Later, as the U.S. Naval Attaché in Poland and then in France, he led diplomatic and maritime cooperation with allies and partner nations. He returned to the U.S. to serve as Director, Strategic Actions Group for the Chief of Naval Operations. Skip came to AEVEX from the Navy International Program Office where he was the Director of Security Cooperation for the Americas, Africa, and Europe and managed over $40 billion in record sales for 142 countries. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Skip holds multiple degrees, including an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“Skip is a tremendous asset to our team as AEVEX continues to grow rapidly,” said AEVEX Chief Growth Officer Gretchen Idsinga. “His stellar combination of unique career experiences and agile thinking will supercharge AEVEX’s transformative trajectory, bringing focus to our clients’ most difficult challenges.”

Skip added, “I’m honored to become part of AEVEX and to continue supporting U.S. national security needs with the best that American innovation has to offer.”

About AEVEX Aerospace

AEVEX Aerospace, headquartered in Solana Beach, California, supports the U.S. national security mission and partner nation needs around the world by providing full-spectrum aviation, remote sensing, and analysis solutions. The company’s capabilities include custom design and engineering, sensor integration and sustainment, aircraft modification and certification, mission operations services, advanced intelligence data processing, exploitation, and dissemination solutions, and tailored hardware and software mission-system tools. AEVEX uses agile and customized approaches to rapidly define, develop, and deliver specialized solutions for airborne special mission needs for the US Government, partner nations, and commercial businesses. AEVEX has major offices in California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005345/en/