Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEVEX Aerospace : Hires Skip Arny as Vice President of Technology Solutions

08/03/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEVEX Aerospace, a full-spectrum provider of innovative aircraft, remote sensing, and analysis solutions to government and commercial clients, announced today that Skip Arny has joined the company as Vice President of Technology Solutions. In this role he will leverage his foreign military sales, DoD strategy, and naval operations experience to drive domestic and international business.

In the first half of his 30-year military career, Skip led strike fighter tactics development, operational test, and aircraft carrier-borne combat operations, culminating in his command of Navy Strike Fighter Weapons School, Pacific. Later, as the U.S. Naval Attaché in Poland and then in France, he led diplomatic and maritime cooperation with allies and partner nations. He returned to the U.S. to serve as Director, Strategic Actions Group for the Chief of Naval Operations. Skip came to AEVEX from the Navy International Program Office where he was the Director of Security Cooperation for the Americas, Africa, and Europe and managed over $40 billion in record sales for 142 countries. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Skip holds multiple degrees, including an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“Skip is a tremendous asset to our team as AEVEX continues to grow rapidly,” said AEVEX Chief Growth Officer Gretchen Idsinga. “His stellar combination of unique career experiences and agile thinking will supercharge AEVEX’s transformative trajectory, bringing focus to our clients’ most difficult challenges.”

Skip added, “I’m honored to become part of AEVEX and to continue supporting U.S. national security needs with the best that American innovation has to offer.”

About AEVEX Aerospace

AEVEX Aerospace, headquartered in Solana Beach, California, supports the U.S. national security mission and partner nation needs around the world by providing full-spectrum aviation, remote sensing, and analysis solutions. The company’s capabilities include custom design and engineering, sensor integration and sustainment, aircraft modification and certification, mission operations services, advanced intelligence data processing, exploitation, and dissemination solutions, and tailored hardware and software mission-system tools. AEVEX uses agile and customized approaches to rapidly define, develop, and deliver specialized solutions for airborne special mission needs for the US Government, partner nations, and commercial businesses. AEVEX has major offices in California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aGLATFELTER : Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference, August 2021
PU
11:53aAD-HOC : Record first-half result – further value adjustment in piston business
PU
11:53aQUEST FOR GROWTH : Acquisition of HalioDx closed
PU
11:53aARGAN : Availability of the English version of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report, 3 August 2021
PU
11:53aRegulators Approve Adjustment to Tampa Electric Bills due to Natural Gas Prices
PU
11:53aARGAN : Half-Year Financial Report 2021, 3 August 2021
PU
11:53aCENTRICA : 04 Aug 2021 Centrica plc appoints Catherine O'Kelly as Managing Director, British Gas Energy Company
PU
11:53aBP : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)
PU
11:53aARDAGH S A : Business Combination Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
11:53aAT&T : to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Oppenheimer Conference on August 10
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

HOT NEWS