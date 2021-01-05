Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : New Book Helps Kids Connect with Soybean Farms

01/05/2021 | 10:02am EST
At a time of record-high interest in how food is produced, a new children's picture book about soybean farming offers a valuable resource to parents and educators alike.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture's Feeding Minds Press released a new book, today, My Family's Soybean Farm, along with a companion educator guide.

This third title from Feeding Minds follows the farm adventures of Alexander, who takes readers on a tour of his family's soybean farm, showing how soybeans are planted, grown and harvested, technology used on the farm, pest management techniques, and the many different products soybeans are used in. My Family's Soybean Farm, geared for grades K-2, combines illustrations with real photographs and includes a glossary to explain farm tools and practices.

'We are excited to introduce young readers to soybean farming and all that goes into growing this important crop,' AFB Foundation Executive Director Daniel Meloy said. 'The unique combination of colorful illustrations and photographs will engage young readers while bringing the farm to life.'

My Family's Soybean Farm was created by Iowa natives with farm backgrounds. Author Katie Olthoff has written extensively about agriculture and lives on a turkey farm with her family. Illustrator Joe Hox was raised on a farm and has illustrated more than a dozen books, including Zoe's Hiding Place and Farmer Gary's Birthday Adventure.

My Family's Soybean Farm is now available in paperback for purchase directly from Feeding Minds Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. Special bulk pricing is also available.

Contact:
 Bailey Corwine
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
baileyc@fb.org
Mike Tomko
Director, Communications
(202) 406-3642
miket@fb.org

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:01:02 UTC

