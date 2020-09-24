Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : New Report Examines Cattle Market Issues & Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

A new report unveiled today by the American Farm Bureau Federation provides an in-depth examination of the causes and price implications resulting from extreme market volatility in the cattle industry. It also sets the stage to explore policy solutions.

The Cattle Market Working Group, comprised of 10 state farm Bureau presidents, spent more than two months investigating factors that led to market disruptions following the Holcomb packing plant fire and the COVID-19 pandemic. They invited input and consultation from government and university experts, among others.

The report is designed to equip state and county Farm Bureau organizations with deep insight and policy considerations as Farm Bureau leaders debate policy recommendations for 2021.

'Our cattle producers suffered a one-two punch with the fallout from the Holcomb fire and the COVID-19 pandemic,' said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. 'The prices families were paying at the grocery store went up, but the prices paid to farmers dropped through the floor. That's not fair to consumers or producers. We must work toward a more stable, resilient food supply chain that can better endure unforeseen challenges so we can keep America's pantry stocked while ensuring farmers are paid a fair price for their products.'

Key topics of the report include:

Mandatory Minimum Negotiated Trade

  • The working group discussed 'triggered'-style mandatory minimum pricing that is set on a region-by-region basis.
  • Various and fluctuating levels would be determined regionally, including input from state Farm Bureau members.

Risk Management and Education

  • The working group is interested in AFBF working with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to better address concerns from smaller producers.
  • Existing risk management tools, such as Livestock Risk Protection crop insurance, could be adjusted to be more affordable for smaller producers.

Small Capacity Meat Packing

  • The working group discussed policy solutions that would allow smaller packing facilities to play a larger role in the food supply chain.
  • Create incentives for smaller packing plants to become federally inspected.

GIPSA

  • Farm Bureau supports strengthening the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration's ability to enforce market rules.

Read the Cattle Market Working Group report.

Contact:
 Mike Tomko
Director, Communications
(202) 406-3642
miket@fb.org
Bailey Corwine
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
baileyc@fb.org

Return to Newsroom

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 18:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pLeader of canada's opposition new democrats, asked whether he will back liberal govt in confidence vote, says he is concentrating all efforts on talks over aid package
RE
03:24pLeader of canada's opposition new democrats says he is still negotiating with government over demand for paid sick leave
RE
03:24pLeader of canada's opposition new democrats says he is "very hopeful" party can resolve outstanding issues with liberal govt over its covid-19 plan
RE
03:22pU.s.-based money market funds saw outflows of $2.7 billion in latest week, ninth outflow in a row -lipper
RE
03:22pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday shed $13.6 bllion, largest outflow in 14 weeks-lipper
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pFDA flags health risks from 'Benadryl Challenge'
RE
03:10pBoE's Haldane says speed of reactions to COVID crisis gives hope
RE
03:10pFLYING DUTCHMAN : Cargoes of Iranian fuel seized by U.S. remain at sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group