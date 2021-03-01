AFCPE :® and FINRA Foundation Seek Applicants for Military Spouse Fellowship

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FINRA Investor Education Foundation Military Spouse Fellowship program is accepting applications for its 2021 class of Spouse Fellows.

The national program offers military spouses the opportunity to earn a career-enhancing credential — the AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor®) — while providing financial counseling and education to the military community.

In its 16th year, the Fellowship gives military spouses the experience and credibility needed to work in the financial field and the flexibility to both achieve their career aspirations while supporting their service members and military families.

Applications must be received no later than midnight, EDT, April 19, 2021. Prospective candidates can apply online at: https://www.afcpe.org/career-and-resource-center/finra-foundation-military-spouse-fellowship/.

The program is open to current or surviving spouses of active duty or retired Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard or Reserve service members, as well as spouses of members of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps.

The Fellowship is provided by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation in partnership with the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®), which administers the certification. The FINRA Foundation, which covers the costs associated with the program's self-study course and exam, works in conjunction with AFCPE® to foster a sense of community among the Spouse Fellows through their shared mission.

"Military families are not immune to the financial and economic distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gerri Walsh, President of the FINRA Foundation. "Our program adopts a unique, hands-on approach to supporting military service members and their families by providing unbiased, trusted financial information and personalized counseling services. FINRA Foundation Fellows empower military families to more confidently manage their financial lives and plan for their financial futures."

Since 2006, the FINRA Foundation has provided more than 1,600 military spouses the opportunity to earn the AFC® certification. In turn, Spouse Fellows serve the military community of which they are a part. Spouse Fellows pursuing their certification have provided financial counseling and education to more than 155,000 service members or their spouses, and have dedicated more than 506,000 hours helping military families reach their financial goals.

"This program uniquely impacts both the individual military spouse and the larger military community," said Rebecca Wiggins, AFCPE Executive Director. "With an AFC® certification, military spouses can turn their passion for their community into the power to help strengthen the financial wellbeing of military service members, veterans, and families."

Upon completion of the AFC® certification, Spouse Fellows continue to support the military community as financial counselors at family readiness and support centers, credit counseling and tax centers, financial aid offices, and credit unions throughout the U.S. and abroad.

"One of the biggest challenges for military spouses with regard to employment is portability. The AFC® gives us that opportunity to take something across state lines, across national borders," said Meredith Lozar, Sr. Director of Military Spouse Programs for Hiring our Heroes and AFCPE Board President. Lozar is a 2012 Spouse Fellow and credits the program for giving her job flexibility during her family's many moves. "Since earning the designation in 2012, my AFC has followed me throughout six moves. Not many of us can say that for the licenses and certificates we pursue. It's really unique and wonderful."

About the FINRA Investor Education Foundation

The FINRA Investor Education Foundation supports innovative research and educational projects that empower underserved Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout life. Since 2006, the Foundation has delivered free, unbiased financial education tools and training to service members, their spouses and military financial educators through on-base educational forums, professional development training programs and online and printed educational resources. A collaborator in the U.S. Department of Defense Financial Readiness Network, the primary goal of the FINRA Foundation's Military Financial Readiness Project is to help military families manage their money with confidence. Learn more about the FINRA Foundation at www.finrafoundation.org.

About AFCPE

Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®) certifies, trains, and supports financial professionals to be qualified motivators of change for people with life goals, regardless of where they are or where they've been on their financial journey. Our comprehensive certification programs represent the highest standard for financial counseling, coaching and education, including the AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor®). The AFC certification is accredited by NCCA and nationally recognized by the CFPB and DoD. AFCPE membership is made up of a diverse and inclusive community representing professionals from across the financial continuum. AFCPE offers a strong professional network, as well as access to tools and resources that advance your work and enhance your career. To learn more visit, www.afcpe.org .

