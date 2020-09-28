Log in
AFFCU Announces New President and CEO

09/28/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN ANTONIO, TX--The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Ryan Ross as AFFCU’s new President and CEO. Mr. Ross will succeed retiring CEO Bob Glenn, who has led the credit union for the past 14 years. 

Mr. Ross has more than 12 years’ experience in the credit union industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pensacola, FL for the last six years. Prior to Pen Air FCU, he worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union in Sumter, SC at Shaw Air Force Base from 2008 until 2014. He has a deep understanding of serving both Air Force and Navy active duty, civil service, retirees and contractor memberships. 

 “We are excited to have Mr. Ross join our team at AFFCU” stated Col Sam Farace, USAF (Ret), Chairman of the Board.  “His background and experience will be a valuable asset to our Credit Union. Under his leadership, he will continue the path to achieving AFFCU’s current and future strategic goals, while our members will continue to enjoy the open communication they have experienced in the past.”

Mr. Ross brings a wealth of experience from the industry and has overseen the management of all areas from lending operations, finance and accounting, collections and risk management. He has demonstrated strong leadership skills and a proven track record leading others in development and execution of corporate visions, strategies and goals. He has proven abilities to streamline business operations that drive growth, increase efficiency and service.

"I am honored to have been selected by the Board of Directors at AFFCU to serve as your next President/CEO. The credit union has done an outstanding job of serving their community, as well as their commitment in providing continued support, services, and financial training to their military members and families. I look forward to staying committed to AFFCU's mission, vision, and values as we continue to enhance our membership’s lives by being their financial solutions partner through Integrity, Service, and Excellence." 

Mr. Ross has a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Leo University—Saint Leo, FL and a Master’s  of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Aiken—Aiken, SC. He will be joined in San Antonio, TX by his wife, Lacey and daughter Olivia.

About AFFCU

AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 52,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $525 million in assets.  For additional details about AFFCU, visit www.GoAFFCU.com.

Attachment 

Danny Sanchez
AFFCU
(210) 678-5233
dsanchez@airforcefcu.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
