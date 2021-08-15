AFGHAN PRESIDENT ASHRAF GHANI HAS LEFT THE COUNTRY, SAYS TOP AFGHAN PEACE OFFICIAL

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
AFGHAN PRESIDENT ASHRAF GHANI HAS LEFT THE COUNTRY, SAYS TOP AFGHAN PEACE OFFICIAL
08/15/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
AFGHAN PRESIDENT ASHRAF GHANI HAS LEFT THE COUNTRY, SAYS TOP AFGHAN PEACE OFFICIAL
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23a
Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election
RE
10:22a
MINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA
: NMDC, Ministry of Steel Celebrates 75th Independence Day
PU
10:18a
United states has assured complete security at kabul airport for smooth passage of diplomats, expats leaving afghanistan - nato official
RE
10:13a
Taliban orders fighters to enter Kabul to prevent looting - spokesman
RE
10:13a
Shooting reported in several parts of kabul city - witnesses, interior ministry
RE
10:04a
Afghan president ashraf ghani has left the country, says top afghan peace official
RE
10:01a
Sophos Makes Massive Sweep of CRN's 2021 Annual Report Card Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Channel Leadership; Dominates as Most Honored Vendor
GL
09:44a
Afghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official
RE
09:44a
A taliban official says we are checking with our officials in afghanistan "if ghani has left kabul or not"
RE
09:40a
A senior interior ministry official says afghanistan's ashraf ghani has left for tajikistan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
2
Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
3
Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
4
What next in Malaysia's political crisis?
5
MODERNA, INC.
: MODERNA : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
More news
HOT NEWS
THE HONEST COMPANY, .
-28.33%
The Honest Company, Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
FREELINE THERAPEUTIC.
-16.79%
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Announces Executive Changes
SESEN BIO, INC.
-57.03%
Sesen Bio Gets Unfavorable FDA Decision
IPSEN
-12.71%
Ipsen Announces Withdrawal of Palovarotene NDA, Confirming Intention to Re-Submit Following Additional Data Analyses
JINHUI SHIPPING AND .
+13.33%
Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
PIXIUM VISION
+3.49%
Pixium Vision Announces Geographical Expansion of Primavera European Pivotal Study with Opening of First Uk Clinical Site At Moorfields Eye Hospital
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave