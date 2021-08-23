Log in
AFGJ Alliance for Global Justice : Join the Campaign to Free Alex Saab!

08/23/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been imprisoned in Cabo Verde since June 12, 2020, for trying to buy humanitarian supplies in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions. He is facing extradition to the US. The case raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse by the US in enforcing its unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and 38 other countries, comprising a third of humanity.

The US Government ordered Venezuelan diplomat detained, held in isolation, and denied needed medical care in Cabo Verde! Help demand his release.

PLEASE HELP TO PREVENT THE EXTRADITION AND DEMAND ALEX SAAB'S FREEDOM:

Participate in the social media campaignand follow @FreedomAlexSaabon Twitter

Sign the online petition to demanding his release

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ALEX SAAB CASE:

For a comprehensive list of articles and reference materials on the Alex Saab case, click here.

español | português | francés

Venezuelan diplomat kidnapped by U.S. - Held in isolation and denied medical care in Cabo Verde! #FreeAlexSaab!

The International Free Alex Saab Committee has launched a campaign to collect signatures and send simultaneous direct emails to authorities in the United States and Cape Verde.

Join thousands who have already signed along with the prominent individuals below to demand authorities in the United States and Cape Verde release of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, arbitrarily detained in Cape Verde following US orders almost one year ago.

Endorsers Include:

  • Alfred de Zayas, UN expert on promotion of democratic & equitable international order - Switzerland
  • Alfred Marder, U.S. Peace Council - United States
  • African Bar Association
  • American Association of Jurists, Vanessa Ramos, president, (signed a similar letter)
  • Dan Kovalik, attorney and author - United States
  • International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, Alicia Jrapko - United States
  • Jesus Rodriguez-Espinoza, Orinoco Tribune - Venezuela
  • John Philpot, International Lawyer - Canada
  • Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste
  • Kelly Pottella, Consejo Comunal José María Vargas - Venezuela
  • Ken Stone, Hamilton Coalition to Stop War - Canada
  • Luci Murphy, ONE DC Black Workers Center Chorus* - United States
  • Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone Project* - United States
  • Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK* - United States
  • Nancy Price, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, US* - United States
  • Nino Pagliccia, Vancouver Frente Hugo Chávez - Canada
  • Noam Chomsky - United States
  • Oliver Stone, film maker, 4 time of the Oscar winner
  • Pablo Emilio Victora, COSOLPA - Venezuela
  • Prabir Purkayastha, Editor, Newsclick* - United States
  • Radhamés Morales, Fuerza de la Revolución and Ministerio de Solidaridad con los Pueblos, Iglesia Santa Cruz-Holyrood
  • Rev. Filipe Cupertino Teixeira OFSJC, Diocese Saint Francis of Assisi CCA - United States
  • Rick Sterling, Task Force on the Americas - United States
  • Roger Harris, Task Force on the Americas - United States
  • Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
  • Sara Flounders, International Action Center - United States
  • Silverio Carvajal, LIBRE* - Venezuela
  • Stansfield Smith, Chicago ALBA Solidarity - United States
  • Steve Ellner, Writer - United States
  • Suzanne Ross, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal - United States
  • U.S. Peace Council, Bahman Azad - United States
  • Ulises Rafael Gutierrez Licerio, MEP* - Venezuela
  • United Natl Antiwar Coalition, Joe Lombardo - United States
  • Veterans for Peace, Gerry Condon, former president - United States
  • Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research* - India
  • William Camacaro, Bolivarian Circle NYC. Alex Saab Defense - United States

For a full list of endorsers, and to sign on as an individual or organization, click here.

Recent Articles:

For a comprehensive list of articles and reference materials on the Alex Saab case, click here.

Disclaimer

AFGJ - Alliance for Global Justice published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
