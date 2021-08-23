AFGJ Alliance for Global Justice : Join the Campaign to Free Alex Saab!

The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been imprisoned in Cabo Verde since June 12, 2020, for trying to buy humanitarian supplies in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions. He is facing extradition to the US. The case raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse by the US in enforcing its unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and 38 other countries, comprising a third of humanity.

The US Government ordered Venezuelan diplomat detained, held in isolation, and denied needed medical care in Cabo Verde! Help demand his release.

Venezuelan diplomat kidnapped by U.S. - Held in isolation and denied medical care in Cabo Verde! #FreeAlexSaab!

The International Free Alex Saab Committee has launched a campaign to collect signatures and send simultaneous direct emails to authorities in the United States and Cape Verde.

Join thousands who have already signed along with the prominent individuals below to demand authorities in the United States and Cape Verde release of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, arbitrarily detained in Cape Verde following US orders almost one year ago.

