AFGJ Alliance for Global Justice : Join the Campaign to Free Alex Saab!
The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been imprisoned in Cabo Verde since June 12, 2020, for trying to buy humanitarian supplies in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions. He is facing extradition to the US. The case raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse by the US in enforcing its unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and 38 other countries, comprising a third of humanity.
The US Government ordered Venezuelan diplomat detained, held in isolation, and denied needed medical care in Cabo Verde! Help demand his release.
PLEASE HELP TO PREVENT THE EXTRADITION AND DEMAND ALEX SAAB'S FREEDOM:
Participate in the social media campaignand follow @FreedomAlexSaabon Twitter
Sign the online petition to demanding his release
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ALEX SAAB CASE:
-
Ambassador Alex Saab letter to the Venezuelan people: 'No Retreat, No Surrender' 8/19/21. In a letter to the Venezuelan people, Alex Saab reiterates his call for justice on the eve of his case hearing, August 13, 2021.
-
Smith, World police: Washington seeks to imprison foreign businesspeople for violating illegal US sanctions, 3/27/21. In violation of international law, the US is seeking to extradite and imprison foreign businesspeople for circumventing its unilateral sanctions. Washington's targets include Venezuelan national Alex Saab, North Korean Mun Chol Myong, and Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
-
Harris, US trying to extradite Venezuelan diplomat for the 'crime' of securing food for the hungry: the case of Alex Saab v. the Empire, 5/22/21.The case of Alex Saab raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse, violation of diplomatic status, and even the use of torture to extract false confessions.
-
Últimas Noticias,Prosecution of Alex Saab unjust, illegal & indefensible, 7/1/21. José António Dos Reis, former minister in Cape Verde, harshly criticized the judicial authorities of Cape Verde for the illegal detention and abduction of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab.
-
Flounders and Harris, The case of Alex Saab - US abduction of Venezuelan diplomat, a global challenge, 7/12/21. An emergency human rights delegation organized by the International Campaign to Free Alex Saab was quickly dispatched to Cabo Verde, where he is imprisoned. The kidnapping of Alex Saab is a dramatic and far-reaching effort to enforce the illegal US-decreed policy of economic sanctions.
-
Emersberger,Saab Case Shows Western Media's Casual Acceptance of US Atrocities, 7/21/21. Western corporate media have been frank about the fact that Saab was targeted for helping Venezuela get around US sanctions. These sanctions have been directly linked to tens of thousands of Venezuelan deaths since 2017. Articles about Saab's case have ignored that the sanctions are illegal under both US and international law.
-
RedRadioVE, Cape Verde admits Alex Saab's arrest warrant was in someone else's name (kidnapping), 7/22/21. Saab's defense pointed out the absence of the arrest warrant, both in its refutation of the extradition request and in its appeal before the Constitutional Court.
For a comprehensive list of articles and reference materials on the Alex Saab case, click here.
español | português | francés
Venezuelan diplomat kidnapped by U.S. - Held in isolation and denied medical care in Cabo Verde! #FreeAlexSaab!
The International Free Alex Saab Committee has launched a campaign to collect signatures and send simultaneous direct emails to authorities in the United States and Cape Verde.
Join thousands who have already signed along with the prominent individuals below to demand authorities in the United States and Cape Verde release of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, arbitrarily detained in Cape Verde following US orders almost one year ago.
Endorsers Include:
-
Alfred de Zayas, UN expert on promotion of democratic & equitable international order - Switzerland
-
Alfred Marder, U.S. Peace Council - United States
-
African Bar Association
-
American Association of Jurists, Vanessa Ramos, president, (signed a similar letter)
-
Dan Kovalik, attorney and author - United States
-
International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity, Alicia Jrapko - United States
-
Jesus Rodriguez-Espinoza, Orinoco Tribune - Venezuela
-
John Philpot, International Lawyer - Canada
-
Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste
-
Kelly Pottella, Consejo Comunal José María Vargas - Venezuela
-
Ken Stone, Hamilton Coalition to Stop War - Canada
-
Luci Murphy, ONE DC Black Workers Center Chorus* - United States
-
Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone Project* - United States
-
Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK* - United States
-
Nancy Price, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, US* - United States
-
Nino Pagliccia, Vancouver Frente Hugo Chávez - Canada
-
Noam Chomsky - United States
-
Oliver Stone, film maker, 4 time of the Oscar winner
-
Pablo Emilio Victora, COSOLPA - Venezuela
-
Prabir Purkayastha, Editor, Newsclick* - United States
-
Radhamés Morales, Fuerza de la Revolución and Ministerio de Solidaridad con los Pueblos, Iglesia Santa Cruz-Holyrood
-
Rev. Filipe Cupertino Teixeira OFSJC, Diocese Saint Francis of Assisi CCA - United States
-
Rick Sterling, Task Force on the Americas - United States
-
Roger Harris, Task Force on the Americas - United States
-
Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
-
Sara Flounders, International Action Center - United States
-
Silverio Carvajal, LIBRE* - Venezuela
-
Stansfield Smith, Chicago ALBA Solidarity - United States
-
Steve Ellner, Writer - United States
-
Suzanne Ross, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal - United States
-
U.S. Peace Council, Bahman Azad - United States
-
Ulises Rafael Gutierrez Licerio, MEP* - Venezuela
-
United Natl Antiwar Coalition, Joe Lombardo - United States
-
Veterans for Peace, Gerry Condon, former president - United States
-
Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research* - India
-
William Camacaro, Bolivarian Circle NYC. Alex Saab Defense - United States
For a full list of endorsers, and to sign on as an individual or organization, click here.
Recent Articles:
-
Russian Foreign Ministry statement on the case of Alex Saab (August 19, 2021)
-
Ambassador Alex Saab letter to the Venezuelan People: No Retreat, No Surrender' (August 19, 2021)
-
Iran Labels Alex Saab a Prisoner of War (August 17, 2021)
-
Venezuelan Envoy's Defense Team 'Confident' W. African Court Will Block Extradition to US (August 13, 2021)
-
Russia Knocks US Over Planned 'Illegal' Extradition of Alex Saab (August 12, 2021)
-
Cape Verde Officials Violated Rights of Venezuelan Diplomat (August 11, 2021)
-
August 10 Webinar: Free Kidnapped Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab. REGISTER HERE (August 10, 2021)
-
Saab Case Shows Western Media's Casual Acceptance of US Atrocities (July 21, 2021)
-
Statement by the American Association of Jurists on the illegal detention of Alex Saab (July 10, 2021)
-
International Campaign Grows to Free Alex Saab (Workers World, July 7, 2021)
-
United States Bribes Cape Verde $440 Million in Exchange for Alex Saab's Extradition (Orinoco Tribune, July 6, 2021)
-
Dan Kovalik, abogado de DDHH: Alex Saab es perseguido por hacer trabajo humanitario en Venezuela (+VIDEO)
-
Dan Kovalik, Lawyer & Human Rights Specialist: Alex Saab Case Exposes Lawlessness of the United States (Orinoco Tribune, July 2, 2021)
-
Prosecution Against Alex Saab is Unfair, Illegal and Unsustainable (Ultimas Noticias, July 1, 2021)
-
Biden Administration with 'Solid Case' Expect Cape Verde to Decide Soon on Alex Saab's Illegal Detention (Orinoco Tribune, July 1, 2021)
-
[VIDEO] Alex Saab, GITMO & US Detention Programs - Caleb Maupin speaks with Nancy Hollander (July 1, 2021)
For a comprehensive list of articles and reference materials on the Alex Saab case, click here.
