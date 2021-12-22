Log in
AFR: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Release of a Financial report

12/22/2021 | 08:08am EST
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH / Release of Financial Reports
Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Release of a Financial report

22.12.2021 / 14:06
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://credit-relations.egger.group/de/finanzberichte/

22.12.2021

Language: English
Company: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Weiberndorf 20
6380 St. Johann in Tirol
Austria
Internet: www.egger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1261294  22.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261294&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
