AFRICELL UGANDA LIMITED CEASES PROVISION OF MOBILE MONEY SERVICES

KAMPALA, October 7, 2021 - Bank of Uganda wishes to notify the Public that Africell Uganda Limited shall cease to deliver mobile money services with effect from October 7, 2021. This follows the company's voluntary exit from the Ugandan market.



Africell has been offering mobile money services in partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, with the approval of Bank of Uganda.

All Africell mobile money customers are advised to approach Stanbic Bank with their identification details and an alternative phone number or bank account to which payment shall be made. Stanbic Bank shall pay the beneficiaries over a period of ninety (90) days with effect from October 8, 2021. After the expiry of this period, the details of any unpaid beneficiaries and the respective amounts shall be transferred to

Bank of Uganda. Africell subscribers can obtain guidance from Stanbic Branches across the country.

Thereafter, any customer claims shall be submitted together with supporting identification details to the Office of the Director, National Payment Systems Department, Bank of Uganda, P.O. Box 7120, Kampala.

Bank of Uganda assures the public that it will continue to safeguard the stability and integrity of the financial sector. For further enquiries, please call us on 0414-258441/6 or email us on info@bou.or.ug

Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

GOVERNOR





PressRelease