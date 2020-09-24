AFSA Education Foundation Announces New Learning Activities Resource

The American Financial Services Association (AFSA) Education Foundation is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive collection of digital financial education resources and activities titled, MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module. This resource is designed to supplement the delivery of the foundation’s online personal finance course, MoneySKILL, with a variety of vetted, high-quality, digital personal finance content and activities. MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module contains nearly 400 digital financial education activities, games, calculators, case studies, articles, and more from respected organizations in the financial education arena. The MoneySKILL course and all the activities selected in this resource are available online and are well-suited to virtual, in-person, and homeschool classes for students in middle school, high school, and college.

MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module was curated by Dr. Barbara O’Neill, CFP®, AFC®. O’Neill is the owner/CEO of Money Talk: Financial Planning Seminars and Publications and serves as one of the AFSA Education Foundation’s subject-matter experts. According to Dr. O’Neill, “We know now, more than ever before, teachers and parents are looking for high-quality education content that can be used for both in-person and virtual learning. MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module not only helps to support the great content within the MoneySKILL course but it gives educators a ready-to-go solution for classroom activities and assignments focused on the most important personal finance topics.”

Available in English and Spanish, MoneySKILL is a free, online personal finance course that covers 37 different topic areas, including budgeting, savings and investing, credit, and more. The curriculum, one of the first ever online courses, has been used by over one million students and teachers since it was launched and is designed to be an adaptable and comprehensive curriculum for educators. Teachers and parents who are assisting with virtual learning can access MoneySKILL and the MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module by completing the free registration here.

About AFSA Education Foundation

Based in Washington, D.C., the AFSA Education Foundation’s mission is to educate consumers of all ages on personal finance concepts and help them realize the benefits of responsible money management. For the past 30 years, the foundation has been dedicated to providing free personal finance education, resources, and training to educators and more. Additional information can be found at www.afsaef.org.

