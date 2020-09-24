Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFSA Education Foundation Announces New Learning Activities Resource

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:31am EDT

The American Financial Services Association (AFSA) Education Foundation is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive collection of digital financial education resources and activities titled, MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module. This resource is designed to supplement the delivery of the foundation’s online personal finance course, MoneySKILL, with a variety of vetted, high-quality, digital personal finance content and activities. MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module contains nearly 400 digital financial education activities, games, calculators, case studies, articles, and more from respected organizations in the financial education arena. The MoneySKILL course and all the activities selected in this resource are available online and are well-suited to virtual, in-person, and homeschool classes for students in middle school, high school, and college.

MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module was curated by Dr. Barbara O’Neill, CFP®, AFC®. O’Neill is the owner/CEO of Money Talk: Financial Planning Seminars and Publications and serves as one of the AFSA Education Foundation’s subject-matter experts. According to Dr. O’Neill, “We know now, more than ever before, teachers and parents are looking for high-quality education content that can be used for both in-person and virtual learning. MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module not only helps to support the great content within the MoneySKILL course but it gives educators a ready-to-go solution for classroom activities and assignments focused on the most important personal finance topics.”

Available in English and Spanish, MoneySKILL is a free, online personal finance course that covers 37 different topic areas, including budgeting, savings and investing, credit, and more. The curriculum, one of the first ever online courses, has been used by over one million students and teachers since it was launched and is designed to be an adaptable and comprehensive curriculum for educators. Teachers and parents who are assisting with virtual learning can access MoneySKILL and the MoneySKILL® Learning Activities Per Module by completing the free registration here.

About AFSA Education Foundation

Based in Washington, D.C., the AFSA Education Foundation’s mission is to educate consumers of all ages on personal finance concepts and help them realize the benefits of responsible money management. For the past 30 years, the foundation has been dedicated to providing free personal finance education, resources, and training to educators and more. Additional information can be found at www.afsaef.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:47aTop Toshiba investor calls for inquiry in widening votes scandal
RE
07:46aFIREFOX GOLD : Dr. Quinton Hennigh Joins FireFox Gold Technical Advisory Board
AQ
07:46aPLUG POWER : and Apex Clean Energy to Develop Green Hydrogen Network Using Wind Power
AQ
07:46aSQUARE, INC. : to Invest $100 Million in Minority and Underserved Communities
BU
07:46aLIQUID-IMMERSED TRANSFORMERS MARKET 2020-2024 : Forecasting Strategy to Undergo A Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
07:46aTwenty-First Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates
BU
07:46aPlug Power and Apex Clean Energy to Develop Green Hydrogen Network Using Wind Power
GL
07:45aSBP Eases Cash Margin Restriction on Imports (24-09-2020)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group