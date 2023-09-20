STORY: Garland: "We will not be intimidated. We will do our jobs free from outside influence. And we will not back down."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday set the tone early during his opening remarks to the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, pushing back against Republican lawmakers who have criticized the Department of Justice for its handling of the indictments of Donald Trump and Hunter Biden.

Garland: "I am not the president's lawyer. I will add, I am not Congress's prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people... but singling out individual career public servants who are just doing their jobs is dangerous, particularly at a time of increased threats to the safety of public servants and their families."

Wednesday marked Garland's first testimony before Congress since two historic firsts: the department's criminal charges against a former U.S. president and against a sitting president's adult child.

He was grilled hard by Republican Congressmen on the latter.

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson: "Has anyone from the White House provided direction at any time to you personally or to any senior officials at the DOJ regarding how the Hunter Biden investigated was to be carried out"

Garland: "No." [FLASH]

Republican Congressman Dan Bishop: "When did the Justice Department permit statutes of limitations to expire on some of the prospective charges against Hunter Biden for tax violation?

Garland: I don't know anything about the statute of limitations here. The investigation was in the hands of Mr. Weiss to make the determinations that he thought were appropriate."

Defunding the FBI was another topic that came up during the hearing.

Some hardline allies of Trump support the move, in protest of the FBI's investigation in to the January 6th Capitol attack.

Garland warned against it, arguing that the threat would leave the nation vulnerable to the "malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party" and to "domestic violent extremists."