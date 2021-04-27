Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AG Miller comments on Supreme Court arguments in biofuels case

04/27/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DES MOINES - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court arguments in HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association. Miller filed an amicus brief March 31 supporting several renewable fuels and agricultural associations in their challenge to the EPA's award of small-refinery exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

'Today's U.S. Supreme Court arguments were critical to Iowa's renewable fuel industry and the future of the Renewable Fuel Standard. The arguments were very interesting, and the justices came prepared on a highly complex topic. We think we have the stronger argument: that Congress intended to advance renewable fuels, and not freely grant exemptions to small refineries. The plain, common sense meaning of the statute language prevails, in our opinion.

'The counsel for the biofuels producers cited our amicus brief in response to Justice Kavanaugh's question on the economic impact of this ruling on the biofuels industry. As we noted, the small-refinery exemptions reduced the RFS mandate by an average of 7% each year from 2017 through 2019 - causing more than $2 billion in lost demand for renewable fuel nationally each year. We will find out in June how the justices come down on this important issue to Iowans.'

Disclaimer

Iowa Attorney General published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pPeapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02:03pOI S A  : Notice to the Market - Answer to B3/CVM Questioning
PU
02:01pCNIM GROUPE  : Regulated information - April 27, 2021
PU
02:01pTHUNDERFUL  : Announcement from annual general meeting in Thunderful Group AB, held on April 27, 2021
AQ
02:01pF.N.B. CORPORATION  : Invests in Initiatives Serving the Hill District Community of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
02:01pAMS Honored with the ACG Middle Market Growth Workplace Award
BU
02:00pDLP Resources Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
NE
02:00pCoveo Offers Improved Relevance to Adobe Experience Manager
GL
01:58pHORIZON BANCORP, INC.  : Releases 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, Including Deposit Growth of 53.09% and Earnings Per Share Growth of 57.97% Year-Over-Year
BU
01:57pWells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ