AG&P Pratham Kicks-Off Construction of Its Second Liquefied and Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) Station in Andhra Pradesh

AG&P Pratham in India, the City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm of Singapore-based AG&P Group, a leading downstream LNG platform and infrastructure development company, held a groundbreaking ceremony last week to celebrate the start of construction for its Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station in Andhra Pradesh. The AG&P Pratham LCNG station is the second in the state and third in South India.

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Shri G Sesha Reddy, Honorable Chairman, IALA, Puttlampalli and Shri Rajoli Veera Reddy, Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government for Industrial Promotion, in the presence of AG&P Pratham representatives Shri Baiju Nainan, Chief Marketing Officer and Shri Gumalapalli A Venkatesh, Assistant Vice President.

Located at YSR Kadapa district, the station comprises of two storage tanks with capacity of 56 KL of LNG storage and gasification. The LCNG station will provide uninterrupted access of natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers and supply Compress Natural Gas (CNG) to help cars, taxis, and buses transition seamlessly to run on clean fuel in the region. AG&P Pratham has two CNG stations in operation currently in the YSR Kadapa District with 10 more to be commissioned by March 2022. In addition, AG&P Pratham is laying pipelines in YSR Kadapa town and industrial estate Putlampalli IDA to deliver Piped Natural Gas (PNG) directly into thousands of homes, businesses, and factories.

“The construction of AG&P Pratham’s wholly-owned LCNG station in Andhra Pradesh is an important milestone in the roll-out of vital gas networks being developed in India. It is in lockstep with the country’s commitment to achieve 15% of natural gas in its primary energy mix by 2030. Over the next eight years, we will be building nine LCNG Stations and 134 CNG stations in YSR Kadapa and Anantapur, connecting factories, small-mid-large scale companies, over 10,00,000 households and the transport sector, ensuring reliable supply of this safe, competitive and eco-friendly fuel. Upon its commissioning, Andhra Pradesh will have access to natural gas that will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, reduce pollution and foster a healthier environment, improving the quality of lives for many Indians in the state,” said Mr. Chiradeep Dutta, Chief Operations Officer, AG&P Pratham.

About AG&P Group: Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) develops LNG import and regasification facilities as well as downstream city gas networks. AG&P also provides engineering and project management services for LNG and other infrastructure. AG&P is part-owned by Osaka Gas, JBIC (the Japan Bank of International Cooperation) and Asiya, a publicly-traded Kuwait fund, as well as its management.

About AG&P Pratham: Operating under the brand of AG&P Pratham, AG&P City Gas is one of the largest private City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies in India. The company is developing CGD networks across 12 concessions in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

