AGC Biologics Appoints Kevin Ingham as the new General Manager/Site Head of their Seattle, Washington Site

Seattle, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to oversee the strategic development and operational excellence in clinical and commercial biologics production at its Seattle, Washington site. Effective August 2, 2021, Kevin Ingham will join the Seattle team as the General Manager/Site Head.



Mr. Ingham comes with a successful track record of over 18 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and manufacturing industry, including roles with increasing responsibilities at Roche and Genentech. In his new role, Mr. Ingham will support the continuous growth of the site, while partnering closely with colleagues across AGC Biologics global network of facilities to bring new biopharmaceuticals to market.



“We are very happy that Mr. Ingham is joining us as the General Manager/Site Head for the Seattle Site. He brings extensive experience and great leadership skills,” said AGC Biologics Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations J.D. Mowery. “I am confident that Mr. Ingham will lead the Seattle site to new heights in the months and years to come.”



About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,900 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

