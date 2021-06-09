AHA American Hospital Association : HHS reminds providers in COVID-19 vaccine program not to charge recipients

Health care providers participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccination Program must administer the vaccines at no cost to recipients, the Department of Health and Human Services reminded providers and health plans in a letter yesterday.

'For uninsured and underinsured patients, providers may bill the Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsuredand COVID-19 Coverage Assistance Fundprograms for vaccine-related fees,' the letter notes. 'If providers accidentally billed and received payments from patients for COVID-19 vaccine-related fees, those payments should immediately be returned to their patients.'

Group health plans also must cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing without cost-sharing, the letter notes