AHA American Hospital Association : HHS reminds providers in COVID-19 vaccine program not to charge recipients

06/09/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Health care providers participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccination Program must administer the vaccines at no cost to recipients, the Department of Health and Human Services reminded providers and health plans in a letter yesterday.

'For uninsured and underinsured patients, providers may bill the Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsuredand COVID-19 Coverage Assistance Fundprograms for vaccine-related fees,' the letter notes. 'If providers accidentally billed and received payments from patients for COVID-19 vaccine-related fees, those payments should immediately be returned to their patients.'

Group health plans also must cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing without cost-sharing, the letter notes

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
