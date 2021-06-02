Log in
AHA American Hospital Association : NIH launches clinical study into mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule

06/02/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
The National Institutes of Health yesterday announced the start of a phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate the safety and immunogenicity of mixed boosted COVID-19 vaccination regimens. Fully-vaccinated trial participants will receive booster doses of different COVID-19 vaccines and then be followed for one year to allow for the evaluation of safety and other post-vaccination side effects. The initial trial results are expected in late summer 2021.

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
