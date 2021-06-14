AHA American Hospital Association : Novavax releases first late-trial COVID-19 vaccine data; reports 90.4% efficacy, strong protection against variants

Novavax today announced phase 3 trial results for its COVID-19 vaccine, saying it provides 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, with a 90.4% overall efficacy. The phase 3 trial, which enrolled more than 29,000 participants across the U.S. and Mexico, also demonstrated the vaccine to be safe. Additionally, the Novavax vaccine maintained a 93% efficacy against COVID-19 variants that emerged between January and April of this year.

The vaccine uses recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate a coronavirus spike protein-generated antigen. The company says the vaccine is stored and stable at 2-8 degrees Celsius (about 35-46 degrees Fahrenheit), enabling the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for distribution.