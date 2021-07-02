AHA American Hospital Association : White House to deploy surge teams to COVID-19 hotspots; J&J reports vaccine elicits antibodies against Delta variant

The White House plans to deploy COVID-19 surge response teams to help communities experiencing or at risk for hotspots due to the Delta variant and low vaccination with vaccination, testing, contact tracing, therapeutics and staffing, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients announced yesterday.

'These are dedicated teams working with communities at higher risk for or already experiencing outbreaks due to the spread of the Delta variant and their low vaccination rate,' Zients said.

In other news, Johnson and Johnson yesterday said its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated strong neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta variant in blood samples from eight participants in its phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine