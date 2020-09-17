Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHA blog: Hospital price growth remains in check, despite efforts to cherry-pick data to create a false narrative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

In a new AHA blog, Aaron Wesolowski, AHA's vice president of policy research, analytics and strategy, sets the record straight about false narratives portraying hospitals and health systems as uniquely responsible for increased health care prices, and using these narratives in attempts to deny hospitals and health systems the financial relief they desperately need. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, price growth for hospital care services was just 2.4% in 2018. In fact, even when excluding the artificially low rates paid to hospitals by Medicare and Medicaid, annual price growth has still been below 3% in recent years according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

'Any suggestion that more resources should get pulled from hospitals and health systems right now - during a global pandemic - is beyond reckless,' writes Wesolowski. 'Doing so would endanger patients and threaten access to care for communities across America.'

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pXPO LOGISTICS : Brad Jacobs and Matt Fassler Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference
PU
05:50pAEVIS VICTORIA : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020
PU
05:49pAlpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GL
05:49p'Open Studios' Now Virtual at Sebastopol Center for the Arts
BU
05:48pSenator Warren blasts U.S. CEOs for 'empty' social promises
RE
05:48pALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP : . Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
AQ
05:47pSheremetyevo Airport Finalizes Emergency Procedures for Handling Operators In Exercises Simulating an Air Accident
PR
05:46pAntimicrobial Coatings Market and Competitive Landscape & Pandemic Recovery Analysis 2020 - Technavio
BU
05:43pSEACOR Marine Forms New Sustainability Council to Lead Enhanced ESG Program
GL
05:43pKBRA Europe Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BlackRock European CLO X Designated Activity Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group